



If you’re going to get married on a yacht off the coast of Italy, it’s important that you have a killer dress to fit the mood. Heidi Klum got this memo, wearing an incredible off-the-shoulder dress to marry guitarist Tom Kaulitz on Saturday, August 3.

If you’re having a déjà vu moment, the two have, in fact married before, tying the knot in secret on February 22, 2019. But this time, the celebration took place with family and friends and it turned out to be the party of the summer. The big event took place on the luxe Christina O yacht and while the venue was clearly extraordinary we can’t help but obsess over the supermodel’s wedding gown.

Klum’s head-turning white strapless wedding dress was from the Berlin label Kaviar Gauche, a source tells Us. It had a sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder, puffy sleeves. The princess-like gown was designed with intricate floral detailing all throughout. She paired the dress with an elegant long veil, making the model looked on-trend and straight out of a bridal catalog. To complete the look, Klum wore her hair down and accessorized the look with gold bracelets and a statement diamond necklace which spells out her husband’s name, “Tom,” with a heart in place of the “o.”

Kaulitz wore a “cream colored suit, a light blue shirt and no tie,” our source spills. His shirt paired well with the yacht’s floral decorations, which consisted of thousands of light pink roses, white hydrangeas and orchids.

But perhaps our favorite thing about the look was that Klum seems to have gone barefoot, ditching the heels completely — they were on boat, after all.

In a photo posted to Instagram on August 5, Klum gave us a sneak peek into the lavish wedding — plus a full view of that incredible dress. She captioned the photo, We did it ❣️ Mr.&Mrs. Kaulitz.”

