



We don’t typically associate swimsuits with fashion. Obviously, we like our swimsuit to be cute and flattering on us, but we’re not shopping for it the way we would a designer purse or versatile dress. We separate swimwear in our mind and often don’t give it the credit it deserves as a piece worth celebrating.

The right swimsuit, though, may change our mind. Once we find ourselves wanting to wear it everywhere, not just to the beach or pool, we’ll know we have something special. Something that makes us feel special too! The Kendall + Kylie Side Rouche 1 Piece Swimsuit is exactly the right piece to have us viewing swimwear with new eyes.

See it: Get the Kendall + Kylie Side Rouche 1 Piece Swimsuit (originally $120) starting at just $90 at Macy’s!

There’s nothing crazy or over-the-top about this one-piece. It finds fashion in simplicity, with carefully placed details and a silhouette made to flatter. It gets all of the little things right, making it one of our favorite pieces in our closet — and that means our whole closet!

This swimsuit has a V-neckline with over-the-shoulder spaghetti straps that are adjustable, because even if we wear the same size as someone else, our body shape may totally differ. With these straps, we can customize the fit so it feels made for us and only us!

We can actually further adjust the fit of this bathing suit down at the sides. We’ll find insanely flattering ruching working its way from the arm hole all the way down to the high-cut hip, finishing things up with adorable, adjustable ties hanging loosely over the sides. This means we perfect fit from top to bottom! We also love this because high-cut hip silhouettes are huge right now in swimwear, as often showcased by this piece’s creators Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner!

See it: Get the Kendall + Kylie Side Rouche 1 Piece Swimsuit (originally $120) starting at just $90 at Macy’s!

This one-piece swimsuit has a scoop back, reaching down toward the small of the back in a half-moon shape. Right at the center of the scoop, we’ll find dainty logo hardware, the perfect finishing touch that doesn’t distract, but still adds a notable accent!

This swimsuit is currently available in six colors total, but we’re going to want to check out the black version quickly, because that version is $30 off, and sizes aren’t going to last! Hoping for something a little brighter? That’s no problem. Aqua or Fuchsia turn out to be our favorites for years to come, and the options don’t end there!

We’re so grateful to have found this swimsuit with so much summer weather still to come. There’s still time to wear it to a day at the beach and boardwalk, to a day of swimming at the town pool or even just to our backyard where we can sunbathe in a lounge chair for hours on end! We may even tuck it into a skirt or some cut-off jeans and wear it as a bodysuit!

We’d better find a cute coverup to go with this swimsuit, because covering it up is basically the last thing we want to do. But if we can put together a whole look surrounding it and complementing it, we’ll have fashion gold! So let’s make it happen!

See it: Get the Kendall + Kylie Side Rouche 1 Piece Swimsuit (originally $120) starting at just $90 at Macy’s!

Not your style? Check out more from Kendall + Kylie here and other swimwear available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!