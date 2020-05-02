Proud girl dad! Dwayne Johnson loves life with his three daughters — Simone, Jasmine and Tiana.

The actor welcomed his eldest with his then-wife, Dany Garcia, in May 1997. Following his split from Garcia a decade later, Johnson welcomed Jasmine and Tiana with Lauren Hashian in December 2016 and April 2018, respectively.

He and the Garcia Companies CEO tied the knot in August 2019 in Hawaii, although Johnson called the Massachusetts native his wife for years. “I just refer to her as ‘my wife’ all the time,” he told Entertainment Tonight a year prior to their nuptials. “So, a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’ I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.”

The professional wrestler considers living with his family of girls “the best thing,” he told Extra in July 2019. “I have a house full of just strong, badass women. … It’s terrifying, but it’s awesome.”

The California native went on to tell the outlet at the time: “I grew up an old child. My dad was tough. He kicked my ass, so there was a lot of testosterone growing up, so there is this balance, having all this estrogenic energy, then also me having the opportunity to infuse ‘father’ and hopefully setting a standard of what a man should be in [my daughters’] lives.”

Simone graduated from high school that same year and headed to New York University.

“And then your babies graduate,” Johnson captioned a photo of himself and his eldest in her Captain America cap and blue gown in May 2019. “Very proud of my first daughter daughter graduating high school, kickin’ ass and is now NYU bound. I love you and one day you’ll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses.”

