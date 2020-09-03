Together in sickness and health. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced that he and his family tested positive for the coronavirus — but are doing better after a few rough weeks.

“I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now,” the Moana actor, 48, told his fans via an Instagram video on Wednesday, September 2, confirming that he tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and their two daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2.

The family, who are now feeling better, got through the stress and scare of getting the virus together.

“I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well,” he explained in the 11-minute video. “And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past. Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”

When his family learned they all had contracted the virus, Johnson said that he was rattled because it is his top priority to “always protect my family and to protect my children, my loved ones.”

The Jumanji: The Next Level actor noted that his family got the virus from a family friends, but they are all on the mend.

“I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut,” Johnson continued. “But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious, and we are, thank God, we are healthy.”

He added: “We’ve gotten through COVID-19 stronger and healthier. Believe me, I am counting my blessings.”

While discussing his health journey, Johnson said they stayed isolated and that he and his wife had a “rough go” while their girls bounced back quicker.

The Ballers alum outlined what people can do to get through COVID-19 after testing positive and how to prevent it. He said in his household they will have every visitor get tested before coming over.

“The takeaway is be disciplined. Be extra cautious, don’t let your guard down. Boost your immunity with antioxidants, with vitamins, with things of that nature,” the California native said.

The Fast & Furious actor, who also shares daughter Simone, 19, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, gave his fans a written reminder as well, telling them what he thinks will help everyone stay safe.

“My message to all of you around the 🌎 Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness,” Johnson wrote via Instagram alongside his video message. “Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends. DJ 🖤.”