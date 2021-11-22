Someone sweet to celebrate! Jennifer Love Hewitt rang in her daughter Autumn’s 8th birthday on Saturday, November 20.

“Autumn, my sweet girl wanted an LOL party!” the actress, 42, told her Instagram followers. “So we did it! I can’t believe my baby is going to be 8! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen.”

The Texas native shares her daughter with husband Brian Hallisay, and the couple, who wed in November 2013, are also the parents of sons Atticus, 6, and Aidan, 2 months.

When celebrating her eldest child’s birthday in November 2019, the 9-1-1 star gave Autumn a party full of “magic and smiles.”

For her own birthday that same year, Hewitt’s kids spoiled her with homemade goodies. “My kids made me a cake and a crown for the big day!” the Ghost Whisperer alum wrote via Instagram in February 2019. “They had help from a beautiful bday fairy @theshavs and I am super grateful.”

The singer shared another selfie at the time, writing, “This is 40! Today I am joyful, lucky, healthy, I have the greatest kids, the most amazing husband, incredible friends, a job I love and deep gratitude for this beautiful thing called life! I am 40. I feel 22. Today is my 30th birthday as an actress and Californian girl. Wow.”

Hewitt’s little ones also helped out when their mom gave birth to Aidan in September. “Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital,” the producer captioned an Instagram photo of her bare baby bump covered in stickers. “My belly was a big hit.”

She went on to write, “‘It is said that women leave their bodies in labor … they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies and return to this world together.’ It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting.”

The Criminal Minds alum took a break from social media the following month, writing that Instagram made her feel “bad” about herself.

“Like I’m not enough,” Hewitt explained in October. “Doing enough. Getting my body back fast enough. Giving enough. All of it. … Oh and because I am giving up social media, my kids wanna give up YouTube shows. So one small miracle already lol.”

Keep scrolling to see Hewitt’s Saturday party for Autumn, from her pink cake to her decorations.