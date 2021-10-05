A private parent! While Jennifer Love Hewitt doesn’t show her and Brian Hallisay’s kids on social media, the actress has given rare glimpses into her life as a mom over the years.

The 9-1-1 star wed her Client List costar in November 2013, the same month that their daughter, Autumn, arrived. The couple’s son Atticus was born in June 2015, followed by son Aidan in September 2021.

While simultaneously raising the little ones and maintaining an acting career, the Texas native has a “harder” time with this balance than her children do.

“My kids handled it so much better,” the Party of Five alum exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2018. “They were like, ‘Get out of here, we’re tired of your face and your stories.’ … There was definitely a moment where I was like, ‘This should feel harder on the people that I love and spent all this time with.’ But it’s what you want, right?”

Hewitt took time off after birthing each of her babies but told Kelly Clarkson in January 2021 that it was “probably not enough.”

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star recalled attended a meeting with her agent “way too soon” after Autumn’s arrival, telling the American Idol alum: “I was really e of letting people know that just because I had a kid it didn’t mean I couldn’t be the person I was before and that I could go back to work.”

The Golden Globe nominee “all of the sudden” began leaking breast milk during the Beverly Hills Hotel lunch meeting. “For whatever reason in my brain, I thought that breast milk was kind of like cell service: if you’re out of the area, you know, it’s not going to happen,” Hewitt said during the Kelly Clarkson Show appearance. “I take a menu and I hide it. Then it starts happening with the other one. … I’m hormonal and leaking two bologna size stains on this jumpsuit. It’s not good. I drape [a cashmere scarf] over the front, and I walked out of that restaurant like, ‘I’m the s–t.’ I got out of there with my dignity, so it worked.”

