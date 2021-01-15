Milk mishap! Jennifer Love Hewitt recalled the moment she knew she went back to work too soon after having her first child, daughter Autumn.

“I took time off with both of the them — a little bit, probably not enough,” Hewitt, 41, said on the Friday, January 15, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The 9-1-1 star, who shares Autumn, 7, and son Atticus, 5, with husband Brian Hallisay, revealed that her plan to quickly return to work after her first pregnancy in 2013, resulted in a major wardrobe malfunction.

“I was really hyper aware of letting people know that just because I had a kid it didn’t mean I couldn’t be the person I was before and that I could go back to work,” she said, noting she attended a meeting at the Beverly Hills Hotel with her agent “way too soon” after her daughter was born.

The Ghost Whisperer alum wanted to go to the lunch in order to “just sort of say, ‘Yeah, let’s find something and get back to work,’ even though inside I was like, ‘I don’t even know what day it is and I’m crying all the time.’”

Hewitt wore a silk jumpsuit for the occasion, saying she looked “nice” but wasn’t “ready” to be fully back in real clothes.

“For whatever reason in my brain, I thought that breast milk was kind of like cell service: if you’re out of the area, you know, it’s not going to happen,” she explained, revealing she started to leak breast milk “all of a sudden” in the restaurant.

The Party of Five alum said she could see everyone looking at the stains, but nobody said anything.

“I take a menu and I hide it. Then it starts happening with the other one,” she recalled.

Luckily, one of her friends had driven with her to the hotel, so she texted him to go to the gift shop and buy anything to cover the marks.

She told him, “You need to come to this restaurant with something, so I can walk out of here with my dignity. I’m going to make it a look and I’m getting out of here.”

The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress remembered it being close to 115 degrees outside when her friend brought her a cashmere scarf to use.

“I’m hormonal and leaking two bologna size stains on this jumpsuit. It’s not good,” she said, so she took the scarf and made it work. “I drape it over the front, and I walked out of that restaurant like, ‘I’m the s–t,’” she added.

The topper, however, was that once she got to the car, she was informed by her pal that the scarf cost $600.

“I was like, ‘What? I would’ve taken a napkin!’” she said, adding that she is going to wear the scarf for the “next 25 years of my life.”

Hewitt concluded: “But I got out of there with my dignity, so it worked.”