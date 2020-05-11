The return of Abby. Connie Britton returned in the final moments of the penultimate episode of 9-1-1 and in the finale, her character is set to reunite with her ex, Buck. The reunion was something Oliver Stark didn’t think would ever happen.

“I don’t think I really believed it was actually going to come to fruition because I know that it was something they’ve wanted to happen for a long time, that they’ve thought about how they can make that work,” Stark, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the Monday, May 11, finale. “So when I first heard it, I was like, ‘OK, we’ll see.'”

Then, when it started developing, he got excited to see how it’d affect Buck in the long run. “I knew, obviously, that she wasn’t going to be sticking around for too long, so [I wondered if] that kind of flashback into his life, whether that was going to have a positive or negative effect,” the Badlands alum shared with Us.

In the promo for the finale, it’s revealed that Abby is now engaged and her fiancé is somewhere inside the train after a major accident — and it seems that Buck will have to save him. The last time the former couple saw each other was when they kissed goodbye, she headed to Europe and he said he’d wait for her. Now, his personal life is colliding with his job.

“I think, for the first time it’s a moment of, can he do his job? And is he going to be impaired in making judgments here? I just think it’s a bombshell that he never expected to have to come up against,” he shared.

Although 9-1-1 always ends its seasons in a big way, this finale stands out. “It is one that really combines scale in a physical sense and emotionally as well. I think it’s probably the biggest thing we’ve done because everything is happening in such a small, contained location but with such big widespread implications,” Stark said. “I think it’s a real new step for us.”

The 9-1-1 finale airs on Fox Monday at 8 p.m. ET.