What to Watch This Week While Social Distancing

All good things … must come to an end — even in a time of quarantine. This week includes multiple finales — and shows that may not be back in the fall.

Connie Britton returns for the season finale of 9-1-1, which will serve as the last episode until next winter, as Fox just announced that the Ryan Murphy drama will not be back until midseason. 9-1-1 is one of many finales airing this week; The Flash, For Life, Survivor, Single Parents, Katy Keene, How To Get Away With Murder, American Idol and more will also wrap.

Additionally, there are also new shows coming down the pipeline: Quibi’s Barkitecture premieres on Monday, May 11, in which Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron works with different celebrities to remodel their animals’ homes. Joel McHale, Lisa Vanderpump and more celebs are set to appear.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook will kick off its eight-episode run on Monday, in which Amy Schumer‘s husband, Chris Fischer, teaches her how to cook during the quarantine. “It was really weird,” the Trainwreck star, 38, revealed on the Today Show on Monday about filming the show at their home with no audience.”We hope you like it. We don’t know if it’s good, we hope it is!”

Fischer, 40, also noted that his wife is a “great student” and learned a lot. “She really focuses and listens and isn’t afraid to mess up. That’s an important attribution. You have to roll with anything, that’s sort of the point of the show.”

Scroll through the gallery below for what to watch each night: