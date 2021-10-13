There he is! Jennifer Love Hewitt showed her 1-month-old son, Aidan, for the first time on Wednesday, October 13.

“Fall vibes,” the actress, 42, captioned an Instagram Story selfie showing the back of her infant’s head. The little one was dressed in a leaf-patterned outfit.

The Texas native, who is also the mother of daughter Autumn, 7, and son Atticus, 6, with husband Brian Hallisay, went on to show off the Halloween decorations in their home, from floating candles to witch hats.

The 9-1-1 star gave birth to her youngest child in September, sharing the news with an Instagram photo of her bare baby bump covered in stickers at the hospital.

“Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital,” Hewitt captioned the black-and-white Instagram photo last month. “My belly was a big hit. ‘It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies and return to this world together.’ It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting.”

Later that same month, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star posted a photograph of a heart-shaped necklace that she wears in honor of her three kids.

“Thank you @g.rockla for creating this beautiful necklace I now wear every day. It brings all my babies together and shows them in my heart,” Hewitt gushed via Instagram. “Love you.”

Aidan arrived one month after the Criminal Minds alum’s pregnancy reveal, captioned, “Oh baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this new with all of you.”

She and Hallisay tied the knot in November 2013, the same month as Autumn’s birth. Atticus was born two years later.

As a working mom, the Golden Globe nominee loves showing her little ones that she is “something other than just their” mom.

“It’s been really nice for me to have that experience,” Hewitt exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2019. “I do feel like I’m on a beautiful show for my daughter. My son doesn’t really understand it as much right now, but my daughter really [does].”

In fact, the Client List alum’s eldest brought up her mom while studying emergency situations in school. Hewitt told Us, “She was like, ‘Oh, if you get in an emergency situation, just call my mommy. She’s not going to help you. She’s going to send someone else to do it,’ and I was like, ‘Thanks a lot, babe.’ … She asked me, ‘How come you always answer the phone, but you don’t actually help anyone?’”