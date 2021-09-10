Jennifer Love Hewitt Honors 3 Children With Sweetest Necklace My Heart

Jennifer Love Hewitt is adjusting to life as a mom of three in style — and she has a chic (and seriously sweet!) new necklace to prove it.

The 42-year-old actress, who announced the birth of son Aidan on Thursday, September 9, had a special piece of jewelry designed to keep all her kids close. Hewitt also shares daughter Autumn, 7, and son Atticus, 5, with husband Brian Hallisay.

“Thank you @g.rockla for creating this beautiful necklace I now wear everyday. It brings all my babies together and shows them in my heart. Love you,” the 9-1-1 star captioned an Instagram Stories.

The snapshot shows a dainty gold piece of jewelry engraved with all three of her children’s names, listed out from oldest to youngest.

While the actress made sure to have a chic accessory waiting for her after welcoming her son, her other two kids made sure to go all out accessorizing her baby bump!

“Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit,” the Criminal Minds alum captioned an Instagram post of her stomach, which was covered in Belly Stickers from Hatch Gal.

She continued: “‘It is said that women leave their bodies in labor … they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.’ It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting.”

The announcement was met with congratulations from famous friends and fans.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti, who is expecting her first child with Jared Haibon, wrote, “Aww congratulations! I kept checking your profile to see when he’d be born!” Hairstylist Nikki Lee chimed in: “Love this and you guys so much!”

Others took a moment to obsess over Hewitt’s son’s name. Aiden was also the name of the star’s “son” in Ghost Whisperer, which she starred in from 2005 to 2010.

“OMG you’re naming him Aiden??? Like you ‘son’ from Ghost Whisperer??? Congratulations Queen!!!” a user wrote. Another added: “Congrats!!! And same name as in ‘post whisperer’ love love love.”

The actress announced that she was pregnant in May, sharing a picture of her test result via Instagram.

“Oh baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this new with all of you,” she captioned the post.