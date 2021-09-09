Welcome to the family! Jennifer Love Hewitt has given birth to her and Brian Hallisay’s third child.

“Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital,” the actress, 42, captioned a Thursday, September 9, black-and-white Instagram photo of stickers on her stomach. “My belly was a big hit. ‘It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.’ It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting.”

The 9-1-1 star shared her pregnancy news in May, writing via Instagram: “Oh, baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you.”

Later that same week, the actress debuted her baby bump and declared it “hot bump summer.” When Instagram users called her a “certified milf” and “hot mama,” the expectant star replied, “Hahahaha gee thanks.”

Hewitt and Hallisay, 42, are also the parents of daughter Autumn, 7, and son Atticus, 5. While raising her children, the “How Do I Deal” singer thinks it’s “great” to show the little ones an example of a working mom.

“I think that’s important to show your children that you are something other than just their parent and it’s been really nice for me to have that experience,” Hewitt told Us Weekly in August 2019. “I do feel like I’m on a beautiful show for my daughter. My son doesn’t really understand it as much right now, but my daughter really [does].”

The Texas native explained at the time: “They were studying emergency situations in school the other day and she was like, ‘Oh, if you get in an emergency situation, just call my mommy. She’s not going to help you. She’s going to send someone else to do it,’ and I was like, ‘Thanks a lot, babe.’ … She asked me, ‘How come you always answer the phone, but you don’t actually help anyone?’”

The Client List alum previously told Us exclusively that she had a “much harder” time being away from her children than they did.

“My kids handled it so much better,” she explained in August 2018. “They were like, ‘Get out of here, we’re tired of your face and your stories.’ … There was definitely a moment where I was like, ‘This should feel harder on the people that I love and spent all this time with.’ But it’s what you want, right?”

The Golden Globe nominee also plays a mom on TV, giving birth to a baby in an April episode of her Fox show. While filming the intense scene, Hewitt broke face capillaries, she told Us.

“It was pretty exhausting,” she recalled. “I had a sore throat the next day. I could barely talk. I literally laid in bed the entire next day after filming this!”