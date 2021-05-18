Adding another baby to her brood! Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant with her and husband Brian Hallisay’s third child.

“Oh baby!” the actress, 42, captioned her Tuesday, May 18, Instagram reveal. “We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you.”

Hewitt married her Client List costar, also 42, in 2013. Less than a week after their nuptials, Hewitt gave birth to their daughter, Autumn, followed by their son, Atticus, in 2015.

The 9-1-1 star thinks it’s “great” that her children see her as a working mom. “I think that’s important to show your children that you are something other than just their parent and it’s been really nice for me to have that experience,” the Texas native exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2019. “I do feel like I’m on a beautiful show for my daughter. My son doesn’t really understand it as much right now, but my daughter really [does].”

In fact, when the singer’s eldest was “studying emergency situations in school,” Autumn advised her classmates to call her mom.

“She’s not going to help you,” the little one said at the time. “She’s going to send someone else to do it.’”

When it comes to leaving them to go to work, the Ghost Whisperer alum exclusively told Us that it is “much tougher” on her than it is on them.

“My kids handled it so much better,” Hewitt explained in August 2018. “They were like, ‘Get out of here, we’re tired of your face and your stories.’ … There was definitely a moment where I was like, ‘This should feel harder on the people that I love and spent all this time with.’ But it’s what you want, right?”

The Day I Shot Cupid author gushed about motherhood in a June 2020 Instagram post, captioning a throwback photo of her baby bump: “I have always wanted children. A family that I could make with my special someone. And I pinch myself everyday that it actually happened. I can’t believe I have two healthy, happy and loving kids. … Feeling so blessed. Mom is the best job in the world and my heart feels so full.”