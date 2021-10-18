Taking time off! Jennifer Love Hewitt needs a social media “reset” after welcoming baby No. 3.

“Today is my first day back in the sauna after being pregnant and having my baby,” the actress, 42, captioned an Instagram Story selfie on Sunday, October 17. “Two days ago was my first long bath since labor. Some things you can’t do [until] the doc says so and others you just stop taking time for. But self care, moments to breathe and feel yourself again even in small ways [are] so important. I am also starting at least a week maybe two away from social media tomorrow.”

The 9-1-1 star, who is the mother of Autumn, 7, Atticus, 6, and Aidan, 1 month, explained that she wants to transition from “scrolling time” to “active time” instead.

“Workouts, breathing, manifesting, time with my kids and husband. All of it,” the Texas native wrote, adding that social media often makes her feel “bad” about herself.

Hewitt explained, “Like I’m not enough. Doing enough. Getting my body back fast enough. Giving enough. All of it. … Oh and because I am giving up social media, my kids wanna give up YouTube shows. So one small miracle already lol.”

The Client List star shares her little ones with husband Brian Hallisay. While the couple, who wed in November 2013, keep their kids off of social media, Hewitt gave a glimpse of their youngest on Wednesday, October 13.

“Fall vibes,” the I Know What You Did Last Summer star captioned an Instagram photo with the infant.

When Hewitt became a mom in 2013, she was not “super consumed” with bouncing back, she exclusively told Us Weekly the following year.

“Now that I’m a mom, I’m like, ‘I don’t want to be that girl again.’ Because that girl didn’t have a baby and didn’t have a great husband and didn’t have this blissful existence that I’m having now,” she explained in April 2014. “I’ve been doing Zumba, and I’ve worked it out so the baby’s been doing Zumba with me. We dance together, and I carry her as a weight. We’ve been having fun that way. The body takes about six months to fully come back so I haven’t wanted to injure myself. I’ve been swimming because it’s low impact on my system.”