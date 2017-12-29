The verdict is in: High-profile trial attorney Tony Buzbee just had the worst first date ever.

Lindy Lou Layman, a court reporter from Dallas, is accused of causing at least $300,000 in damages to the art collection in Buzbee’s $14 million mansion on December 23, according to the Associated Press. Two of the damaged pieces were Andy Warhol paintings valued at $500,000 each, the AP reported, citing court documents.

“She at some point appeared too intoxicated and she was asked to leave. She wouldn’t and got angry because she didn’t want to leave,” Buzbee, 49, told Texas Lawyer on Thursday, December 28. When Buzbee called an Uber for Layman, she hid in the house, per the AP.

According to the AP, the journalist flew into a rage when Buzbee found her, and proceeded to tear down paintings with her hands and poured wine on some of them. She also allegedly threw two $20,000 sculptures across the room.

“I collect art. I don’t want it damaged,” Buzbee told Texas Lawyer. “She also pulled a Renoir and a Monet off the wall. Luckily those weren’t damaged.”

According to CBS News, Layman was arrested on criminal mischief charges and was later released on $30,000 bond.

Buzbee hosted President Donald Trump at his home for a presidential campaign fundraiser in 2016. In 2010, he donated $3.5 million worth of exotic cars to a nonprofit social services agency.

“I turned 42. And I can obviously buy whatever I want. And I decided. How long am I really going to ride around in a Lamborghini?” Buzbee told Texas Lawyer at the time. “You can only own so many cars, and you can only drive one at a time, unless you’re really talented. And I’m not that talented.”

