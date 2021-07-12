Birthday bling! Cardi B went all out when it came to celebrating daughter Kulture’s third birthday, surprising her with quite a pricey piece of jewelry.

The 28-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Sunday, July 11, to show her 99.9 million followers the “baby charm necklace” she got for her stylish toddler, tagging jewelry brand Eliantte.

The necklace features a pave set of diamonds and five charms: a Birkin bag, a Chanel symbol, a Minnie Mouse design, the letter ‘K,’ and a heart wrapped in a pink bow.

Not only is the necklace absolutely gorgeous (and we can only imagine quite heavy!), it also proved that Kulture, who Cardi shares with Offset, is quite possibly the trendiest tot around!

According to Kathryn Money of Brilliant Earth, the piece has 20 to 25 carats of pavé diamonds and is worth approximately $125,000 to $150,000.

And the beauty of the bauble isn’t lost on the little one. When asked, “Do you like it?” by the “WAP” singer, Kulture responded with the cutest ear-to-ear smile and nod.

She even went on to model the “beautiful” piece in a short video. But it wasn’t the only sparkle the little one had on. She also rocked a pink Richard Mille watch and a tennis bracelet.

Fans quickly lost it, taking to the comments to share their love (and envy) of Kulture’s over-the-top jewelry game.

One person wrote, “Kulture is so blessed to be born into luxury.” Someone else said, “Jewels 💎for kings, Queens & PRINCESSES (PROPERLY PLACED!).”

Others simply couldn’t get over the sheer price tag of the necklace. “It’s the wealth for me,” one person chimed in, while another added: “Kulture got my whole tuition around her neck.”

While Cardi, who is expecting her second child, went all out with her gifting game, the rest of her daughter’s birthday celebrations were equally as fabulous.

On Saturday, July 10, she had an extravagant princess party complete with a petting zoo, balloon tunnel, bolwing lanes, ball pit, multi-tiered birthday cake, Disney princess and more.

This isn’t the first time the Hustlers star has outdone herself when it comes to treating her daughter — shopping sprees are par for the course.

In April, Cardi bought seven different designer bags for her child, proving that fashion runs in the family.

“Ooo, I went crazy shopping. All for Kulture though, nothing is mine — all KK,” she said in an Instagram Stories, showing off four Chanel boxes, three Dior boxes and a Dolce & Gabbana bag.