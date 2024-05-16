Cardi B is opening up about the future of her marriage to estranged husband Offset nearly six months after their separation.

“We have our own bad stuff,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 31, told Rolling Stone in a new interview published Thursday, May 16. “We’re from two different worlds. Sometimes I cannot be … not that I cannot be a wife. It’s just like, my career takes my life. You know what I’m saying? My career comes first, then my kids come second. And then sometimes I don’t realize that I’m putting so many things before my relationship.” (The couple share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2.)

Despite Cardi B (born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) admitting to putting her work before her relationship, the Grammy Award-winning artist told the outlet what she appreciates about Offset (born Kiari Kendrell Cephus), 32, amid their separation.

“The part I love is that we really like each other, like a support system,” she shared. “We’re really both each other’s cheerleader. I don’t really like talking to people. I’m not as social. If I want something from somebody, he’ll be the one that will talk. Because I don’t like asking.”

Related: Cardi B and Offse's Relationship Timeline Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been a whirlwind with a secret wedding, a cheating scandal and two children together. The rappers tied the knot in September 2017 after having their first date at Super Bowl LI in Houston in February of that year. They announced in July 2017 that they were expecting a baby […]

As for what path Cardi B sees their relationship heading down, she told the outlet “it’s not even about love” at this point in their marriage.

“I think it through. We think it through, because we do love each other,” she explained. “We’re best friends. And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about, ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?”

Cardi B and the Migos rapper were first romantically linked in February 2017. The pair secretly tied the knot in September of that year; however, by December, allegations of Offset cheating on the hitmaker began to make the rounds.

After working through the rapper’s alleged infidelity, the pair went their separate ways in December 2018 after more than one year of marriage. They later reconciled in January 2019 but continued to experience ups and downs in their relationship, and Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020. They called off their divorce in November that year.

In December 2023, Cardi B confirmed that she and Offset called it quits again, telling fans in an Instagram Live that she had been “single for a minute.” That same month, the pair were spotted getting cozy on New Year’s Eve together; however, Cardi B later clarified on X that she just needed to get “d–ked down” and was “vibing” with her ex that night, but did not want to reconcile.

Related: Cardi B and Offset’s Family Album: See Their Cutest Photos With Daughter Kulture... Family goals! Cardi B and Offset have doted over their little ones through the years. “I’m sooo in love with my child. It makes me wanna cry. I don’t know what I did right for God to bless me with this beautiful, loving baby,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper gushed via Twitter in August 2018, one […]

After their NYE hookup, multiple sources told Us Weekly that “friends aren’t convinced” the duo were done for good.

“This is a pattern with them. He’s a serial cheater. She flips out but then runs right back to him,” the insider alleged at the time.

A separate source told Us that despite the Love & Hip Hop New York alum’s “tumultuous” relationship with the rapper, Cardi B hasn’t completely given up on their union.

“She’s hopeful for the sake of the kids that they can make it work,” the insider added.