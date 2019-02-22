Offset Apologizes to Wife Cardi B in New Track ‘Don’t Lose Me’

Amid Offset’s reconciliation with Cardi B, the Migos member issued a mea culpa to his wife through his debut solo album, Father of 4, which was released on Friday, February 22.

Offset, 27, starts off the track “Don’t Lose Me” with the audio of the December 2018 Instagram video in which he asked for Cardi’s forgiveness, saying he hadn’t been unfaithful but had “entertained” the thought.

“And I apologize, you know what I’m sayin’?” he added in that clip. “Breaking your heart, breaking our promise, breaking God’s promise, and being a selfish and messed-up husband, you know what I’m sayin’? I’m trying to be a better person.”

Later in the track, the “Bad and Boujee” rapper mentions his 7-month-old daughter with Cardi, Kulture Kiari Cephus, and seemingly alludes to a warning his wife, 26, described at a December 2017 concert. “I let a n—a know, though: You do that s—t again, you gon’ lose your wife,” Cardi said at the time.

“You told me, ‘Don’t use me,’ (Don’t use you),” Offset sings in the chorus. “KK, all beauty (KK) / When I’m lookin’ down at her, it’s you and me / She told me, ‘Don’t lose me. Don’t lose me.’”

In the second verse, Offset recommits to his on-again, off-again love: “Number one, it’s a loyalty code (Number one) / Temptation, had the devil in my soul (Temptation) / I wanna be with you when we old (When we old) / We didn’t do this, we didn’t know how s—t goes (We didn’t know).”

And the Georgia native lists all the things he loves about her: “You bad, you a cutie / I love your attitude, moody / I love when you call a n—a stupid / I love that you’re ratchet, not boujee / I love your ass-shots, it’s a movie / When you leave by my side, I get woozy.”

Offset publicly proposed to Cardi B in October 2017, though the couple had actually married in private one month earlier. The Grammy winner, who brought her husband on stage with her as she accepted the award for Best Rap Album at the February event, announced her and Offset’s breakup in December 2018 but reunited with him for a Puerto Rican vacation later that month.

The pair also attended a Father of 4 listening party together in Atlanta on Thursday, February 21.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!