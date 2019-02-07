Cardi B isn’t one to shy away from sharing her thoughts! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper didn’t hold back when she spoke out about her split from estranged husband, Offset, in a new interview published on Thursday, February 7.

“I decided on my own,” Cardi, 26, explained to Harper’s Bazaar for the March cover story when asked if family or friends played a part in her decision to part ways with the Migos member, 27, in December 2018. “Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me.”

The “Money” singer went on to note that Offset begged her to see a therapist with him prior to their breakup. “I didn’t want to go to marriage counseling,” Cardi revealed. “He suggested it, but it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ There’s no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind.”

However, Cardi — who shares 6-month-old daughter, Kulture, with Offset — has since thought about giving their relationship a second chance.

Earlier this month, the pair stepped out together at OAK nightclub for a pre-Super Bowl event in Atlanta, Georgia. “[We are] working it out,” the Bronx native told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the outing. “Taking it slow.”

She added: “We always going to be a family that’s together. My baby love us both.”

A source told Us Weekly in January that despite their separation, the exes have been in “constant communication” for their daughter. “Cardi is focusing on Kulture and her work, but has such a deep love for him, there’s a very good chance they could be fully back together very soon.”

The seven-time Grammy nominee also addressed speculation that she was reconciling with Offset, telling a reporter that they’re “working things out,” as she left a court appearance in Queens that same month.

