Offset and Cardi B may be over, but the Migos rapper pulled out all the stops to make sure his estranged wife got everything she wanted for Christmas.

Cardi, 26, showed off her lavish presents via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 26. The gifts included multiple designer purses, including two quilted Chanel bags and four Hermès Birkin bags, which retail for thousands of dollars.

“These all are some bad bitches,” Cardi says in the video, referring to her new purses. In another Instagram Story, she thanked shopping service Privé Porter and added, “Thanks @priveporter for helping… he knew [sic] to this.”

The “I Like It” rapper also received multiple pairs of Christian Louboutin shoes and several pieces of jewelry. According to E! News, Cardi thanked Offset, 27, for the gifts in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Thanks @offsetyrn,” she reportedly wrote.

Cardi and Offset, who share 5-month-old daughter Kulture, split earlier this month after one year of marriage. The Grammy nominee announced their break up on December 4 via Instagram.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she told fans. “And it’s nobody fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

While the twosome sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted riding a Jet Ski in San Juan ahead of her performance at the Electric Holiday festival on Friday, December 21, Cardi shut down reports that they were back together the next day.

“I just had to get f—ked. That’s all,” she said on Saturday, December 22, before alleging that their jet ski instructor sold photos of the pair to the media. “What type of professional s—t is that?”

