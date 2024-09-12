Cardi B is now a mother of three after giving birth to her third baby.

“The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖💖💖,” Cardi, 31, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, September 12, alongside a slideshow of photos and videos from her hospital room.

In the first pic, Cardi is sitting in her bed, holding her newborn who is rocking a pink cap. The musician also showed off pictures of Offset and their little ones greeting the newest addition to their family.

The rapper announced her pregnancy in August. “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!” she wrote at the time, addressing her third child. “You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love and my passion!”

She continued: “I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

In the accompanying photos, Cardi showed off her bare baby bump while wearing a red dress with a plunging neckline and a matching fur coat. She cradled her stomach as she stood on a balcony with city lights in the background.

Cardi shared her pregnancy news just hours after her rep confirmed to Us Weekly that she had filed for divorce from Offset and was seeking primary custody of their two children, daughter Kulture and son Wave, whom they welcomed in July 2018 and September 2021, respectively.

“It has been a long time coming and is amicable,” her rep told Us at the time.

Cardi and Offset’s ups and downs have been highly publicized since they began dating in February 2017. He proposed in October 2017, and it was later revealed that the pair secretly tied the knot one month earlier.

Months after Kulture’s birth, Cardi announced in December 2018 that she and Offset had split amid speculation that he cheated on her. They ultimately got back together, but Us confirmed in September 2020 that they separated again and she filed for divorce. They reconciled the following month, and they went on to welcome Wave two years later.

The duo faced another bump in the road when Offset accused Cardi of being unfaithful in June 2023, which they both later clarified was untrue. That December, she divulged via Instagram Live that she had been “single for a minute.”

In May, Cardi spoke out about the status of her marriage to Offset. “We have our own bad stuff,” she told Rolling Stone at the time. “We’re from two different worlds. Sometimes I cannot be … not that I cannot be a wife. It’s just, like, my career takes my life. You know what I’m saying? My career comes first, then my kids come second. And then sometimes I don’t realize that I’m putting so many things before my relationship.”