Cardi B announced she’s expecting her third baby amid her divorce from Offset.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!” Cardi, 31, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 1. “You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”

She continued, “ I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Alongside the message, Cardi shared a series of snaps in a red low-cut dress revealing her bump.

The pregnancy news comes hours after her rep confirmed to Us Weekly that she recently filed divorce docs and is seeking primary custody of her and Offset’s two children, daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2. (Page Six was the first to report the news.)

“It has been a long time coming and is amicable,” her rep said to Us.

Details about what led to their split have not been revealed. Us reached out to the pair’s reps for comment.

Cardi and Offset’s romance began in February 2017, when they had their first date at Super Bowl LI together in Houston. Later that year, Offset popped the question to Cardi. It was subsequently revealed that Cardi and Offset secretly exchanged vows one month before his on-stage proposal.

In April 2018, she announced her pregnancy while debuting her baby bump as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. “I’m finally free!” she said at the time. Cardi and Offset welcomed their first child, daughter Kulture Kiari, in July 2018.

Months later, Cardi announced that she and Offset had split following speculation that he had cheated. While they rekindled their romance, Us confirmed in September 2020 that they separated again and she filed for divorce.

The pair reconciled one month later. In June 2021, she announced she was pregnant with their second child. They welcomed son Wave in September 2022.

The twosome’s ups and downs continued when Offset accused Cardi of cheating on him with another man last year. Cardi called out Offset for his alleged wrongdoings.

Following the scandal, Cardi shared an update on their relationship status. “We have our own bad stuff,” she told Rolling Stone in May. “We’re from two different worlds. Sometimes I cannot be … not that I cannot be a wife. It’s just like, my career takes my life. You know what I’m saying? My career comes first, then my kids come second. And then sometimes I don’t realize that I’m putting so many things before my relationship.”