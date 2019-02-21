On the mend. Offset opened up about his relationship with Cardi B following their brief split and recent reconciliation.

“It’s been good,” the Migos member, 27, told Esquire in an interview published on Thursday, February 21. “We’re being more open to each other, raising our baby and taking things slowly.”

The update came shortly after Offset appeared on stage with Cardi, 26, at the 2019 Grammy Awards on February 10. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper accepted the prize for Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy with her husband by her side.

The “Money” artist echoed the “Bad and Boujee” rapper’s sentiment earlier this month, telling Entertainment Tonight that she and Offset are “working it out” and “taking it slow.” She added: “We always going to be a family that’s together. My baby love us both.”

The couple secretly wed in September 2017. They welcomed daughter Kulture in July 2018. Cardi announced her split in December of last year, though the pair did not stay away from each other for long. The musicians reunited in Puerto Rico for Christmas.

A reconciliation was on the horizon by January. “Cardi is focusing on Kulture and her work, but has such a deep love for him, there’s a very good chance they could be fully back together soon,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Cardi lauded the “Walk It Talk It” rapper during her Grammys acceptance speech. “Husband, thank you. Nah, seriously he was like, ‘You want to do this album, girl,’” she recalled. “’You going to have this baby and we going to make this album.’”

The duo also showed PDA on the red carpet, licking each other as they posed for photos.

Cardi took off her engagement ring in December following the breakup. However, she posted videos on her Instagram Story on February 14 that displayed the diamond’s return to her finger.

Offset also took on his critics in his Esquire interview. “I’ve never let anyone judge me because I’ve been in front of a judge before. And I’m a warrior because of that,” he reasoned. “I’ve been in front of somebody that can tell me when I’m going to sleep and when I’m waking up. I’ve been judged the unfair way. When you feel like you’re not a man. To beat that is hard, so whatever you perceive is what you perceive. That’s on you.”

