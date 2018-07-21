Offset Arrested in Atlanta for Gun Possession: Report

Offset has reportedly been arrested in Georgia after police discovered three weapons weapon in his possession after pulling him over on Friday, July 20, multiple outlets including TMZ and WBS-TV 2 in Atlanta report.

According to the reports, Offset — who is a convicted felon — was pulled over by law enforcement for making an improper lane change. After searching his 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera, police reportedly discovered three guns and less than one ounce of marijuana in the Migos rapper’s vehicle.

According to TMZ, the Migos singer was arrested on four separate charges, two of which are felonies: possession of firearm by a felon and possession of a weapon during a crime, possession of marijuana (one ounce or less) and improper lane change.

The arrest comes less than two weeks after Cardi B gave birth to their first child together, a baby girl named Kulture Kiari, on July 10. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper announced the birth in a naked Instagram photo of herself still pregnant.

Weeks before the baby’s arrival, Cardi B confirmed that the couple had secretly wed in Atlanta in September 2017. Despite their under-the-radar nuptials, Offset publicly proposed to Cardi during Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia one month after the ceremony.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments,” she tweeted on June 25. “Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other.”

She added: “Was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!”

