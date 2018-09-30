She’s back! Cardi B returned to the stage for her first solo performance since giving birth to her daughter, Kulture.

The 25-year-old rapper turned heads at the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Saturday, September 29. Dressed to the nines in a playful all-red ensemble, Cardi crooned many of her most popular tunes, including “Bodak Yellow,” “Be Careful,” “Drip,” “She Bad” and more. She previously hit the stage during her surprise guest appearance at Migo’s NYC concert in August.

The Grammy nominee has been enjoying quality time with Kulture since welcoming the baby with husband Offset in July. Weeks after the little one’s arrival, Cardi backed out of her previously scheduled tour with Bruno Mars to stay home with her child.

“I thought after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” the “I Like It” rapper wrote via Instagram at the time. “Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road. I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what’s best for myself and my baby! Thank you Bruno for being so supportive and understanding.”

Cardi has been gushing over her little girl since canceling the gig. “Kulture is being very well taken care of,” a source recently told Us Weekly of the infant. “Cardi is obsessed with her. When she’s traveling, she FaceTimes with her and gets constant updates. Cardi loves working, but also wishes she could spend every second with Kulture. She misses Kulture like crazy when she’s traveling.”

Added the insider: “[Cardi] is very private about Kulture. Only very close family and friends have met her.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!