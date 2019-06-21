Celebs are the masters of self-promotion, and nothing says “look at me!” more than a selfie.

But not just any selfie will do! Ellen DeGeneres set the bar at the 2014 Oscars, when she snapped a photo with close pals Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence, Lupita Nyong’o, Kevin Spacey and Angelina Jolie.

Though the photo received an absurd amount of likes — more than 2 million and counting — she’s had some pretty stiff competition.

Kylie Jenner, for one, broke Anna Wintour’s famous “no photo” rule at the 2017 Met Gala in order to take a snap with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky, Paris Jackson, Frank Ocean, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Lily Aldridge and Brie Larson in the museum’s bathroom.

Instagram Queen Selena Gomez, meanwhile, racked up more than 8 million likes at Coachella in 2017 with the first photo of herself with with ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, whom she dated from January to October 2017.

Of course, it’s nearly impossible to mention the word “selfie” without mentioning the selfie O.G. Kim Kardashian, who released an entire 400-picture book full of them with Selfish in 2015. Though the reality star claimed to be done taking photos of herself in June 2018, she’s made a few exceptions since (see: her epic 2019 Met Gala selfie with husband Kanye West, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez).

