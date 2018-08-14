Peekaboo… A post shared by Sean Ono Lennon (@sean_ono_lennon) on Aug 13, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

Iconic! Beatles fans got an extra special treat on Monday, August 13, after the son’s of the late John Lennon and Paul McCartney banned together for a sweet selfie.

The picture was posted to Sean Lennon’s Instagram page where he can be seen posing alongside James McCartney with the simple caption, “Peekaboo…” The two both closely mirror their famous fathers, with James even holding a guitar.

Though it’s unclear if Sean and James — who have both followed in the musical footsteps of their dads — have any sort of collaboration in the works, fans couldn’t help but go wild at the thought of it.

“Bring it on Guys! We Want to Hear Collabs from You Beatles’Sons! Please!” one wrote. Another added: “This is so cool!! Two sons of two amazing musicians! I hope you going to work together!”

Other commenters were simply stunned by the photo itself, writing things like, “You’ve broken the internet,” and “Well, hello!! This is just so lovely to see.”

John — who died in 1980 — shares Sean with famed artist Yoko Ono. Meanwhile, Paul and late wife Linda share John, as well as three daughters, Stella, Mary, and Heather. He is also father of Beatrice with ex Heather Mills.

Last month, Paul took a trip down memory lane as he recreated the band’s legendary Abbey Road crossing photo nearly 50 years after the original was taken.

The "Hey Jude" singer posted the video — taken by his daughter Mary — to Instagram, which shows fans cheering as he strutted his stuff down the street. Paul's newest album, Egypt Station, is set to be released on September 7.

