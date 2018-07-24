Still such a superstar! Paul McCartney took a walk down memory lane by recreating The Beatles’ infamous Abbey Road crossing photo.

The iconic singer, 76, turned heads in London on Monday, July 23, after reenacting the band’s 1969 cover album nearly 50 years later. McCartney looked confident and cool as he strolled by cheering fans who reflected on McCartney’s memorable moment with bandmates John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

🎥@maryamccartney #PaulMcCartney #EgyptStation #AbbeyRoad A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) on Jul 23, 2018 at 5:23am PDT

McCartney celebrated the occasion via Instagram in a video shot by daughter Mary McCartney while promoting his upcoming album, Egypt Station. The pop star’s other daughter Stella McCartney also posted a video with her dad and pal Liv Tyler at Abbey Road Studios on Monday.

The “Hey Jude” crooner previously paid tribute to his earlier tunes while appearing on James Cordon’s The Late Late Show bit Carpool Karaoke in June. The Grammy winner sang some of the band’s greatest hits including “Drive My Car,” “Blackbird” and “Help.” McCartney brought Cordon, 39, to tears as he visited The Beatles’ glory days.

“Your music is so full of positivity and joy and a message of love and togetherness, I feel like it’s more relevant now today maybe than it’s ever been,” Cordon raved. McCartney replied, “We expected it to last 10 years, but it keeps going on and on and on and it keeps being relevant.”

During the segment, McCartney also sang new tunes featured on Egypt Station including “Come on to Me” and “I Don’t Know.”

Egypt Station drops on Friday, September 7.

