Baby, you can drive my car! James Corden ended his weeklong stay in London by driving around Liverpool with none other than Paul McCartney himself in his latest “Carpool Karaoke” segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday, June 21.

Corden, 39, kicked things off by calling the former member of The Beatles, 76, in hopes of finding someone to accompany him in the carpool lane. “I need somebody, not just anybody,” he begged, reciting the lyrics of the legendary rock band’s 1965 hit. “Can you please, please help me?”

McCartney happily obliged — and even swapped seats with Corden as they harmonized on some of The Beatles’ greatest hits, including “Drive My Car” and “Blackbird.” They also sang the music icon’s new songs “Come on to Me” and “I Don’t Know,” which will be featured on his album Egypt Station (out September 7).

“Your music is so full of positivity and joy and a message of love and togetherness, I feel like it’s more relevant now today maybe than it’s ever been,” the comedian told McCartney, who replied, “We expected it to last 10 years, but it keeps going on and on and on, and it keeps being relevant.”

When the 18-time Grammy winner explained to Corden that The Beatles’ “Let It Be” was inspired by a dream he had about his mother, the late-night host started tearing up. “That’s the power of music. It’s weird how it can do that to you,” McCartney said after they belted the 1970 ballad.

The duo visited various landmarks in the area where the singer-songwriter grew up. They snapped a selfie in front of a barber shop and then McCartney autographed the Penny Lane wall. They also visited the rock star’s childhood home. “Hi, I’m Paul McCartney,” he humbly told the homeowner.

The segment ended with Corden and McCartney surprising locals at a pub. The entertainer performed “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Love Me Do” and “Back in the U.S.S.R.” before inviting Corden on stage to sing “Hey Jude” as the finale. The TV personality gushed, “I think this is an afternoon none of us will forget.”

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs on CBS at 12:37 a.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast Watch With Us below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!