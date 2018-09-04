Is there a better sign of a friendship that’s meant to last than the ability to pose for an adorable selfie together? Seriously. If you’re bestie doesn’t know your most flattering angles, then she’s not your bestie. Case in point: Sarah Hyland and Lucy Hale posed for a glam besties shot on her feed on Sunday, September 2, looking more than in sync. In fact, in her post of the pic, Hale joked, “Anyone trying to cast some sisters?”

One of the reasons the duo looked like they could be family: their amazing brows. Both actresses filled in their dark eyebrows and brushed them up for the ultimate full, face-framing statement. And that isn’t the only thing about their beauty routines that link them. Both starlets enhanced their peepers with light and fluffy lashes as well as the perfect nude pouts. No wonder Hyland captioned her shot, “Big Eyes & Bushy Brows.”

The body language in the shot also adds to the effect. Hale’s head is turned towards Hyland, revealing a flattering ¾ profile, while Hyland has mirrored that tilt in the same direction (with care to lower her chin) for a truly symbiotic pose that flatters each of the beauties’ best features.

From there their individual senses of style took over. While Hale accessorized with a dainty layer of necklaces and a black felt hat, Hyland went the hipster route with clear oversized spectacles, oversized hoops and darling pigtails to pull back her naturally curly hair.

It’s an overall lesson in cute friendship photography. Looking to up your selfie game for fall? You’re in luck! Check out the best celebrity selfie tips here!

