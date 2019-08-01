



Rita Ora is our beauty and fashion muse for many reasons — not only is she always debuting the coolest edgy looks, but she also can somehow pull off the wildest nail art, including her most recent: multicolored tie-dye nails with heart-shaped cutouts at the tips.

LA-based celebrity manicurist Britney Tokyo shared a photo of Ora’s nails to Instagram on July 31, 2019 with the caption: “Tie-dye happy vibes.” The singer’s long, gel extensions were as colorful as ever, featuring a combination a rainbow tie-dye pattern and mismatching bright-colors on the others.

But our favorite thing about the nail look is the heart-shaped cutout at the tip of each of the singer’s nails. According to Tokyo’s Instagram page, this isn’t the first time she’s created those adorable heart-shaped tips. In fact, she frequently creates the look for her clients using the Presto x Apres Gel-X tips from the Britney Tokyo Collection ($24.95). Meaning, you can easily recreate the look on your own at home if Ora’s nails stole your, well, heart.

According to Rita Ora’s Instagram story, the singer even paired the bold manicure with an rainbow-hued pedicure, proving that she can’t really get enough of the bright colors right now.

Let it be known that this isn’t Tokyo’s first time doing Ora’s nails. She also created clear summer pin up-inspired nails with little heart details for the singer on June 29 and gave her chic neutral-colored nails for the 2019 Grammys. Clearly, it’s about time to give the celebrity-loved nail artist follow — that is, if you haven’t already.

