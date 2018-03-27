Divas aren’t known for sharing, but two of music’s biggest powerhouses just so happen to be born on the same day. Mariah Carey is celebrating her 48th birthday (or anniversary, as she likes to call it) on Tuesday, March 27, while Fergie is turning 43, and both ladies are looking better than ever. Known for their fierce fashion and beauty both on and off the red carpet, we are celebrating their special day by taking a look back at some of their best looks. Keep scrolling for a lesson in diva glam!