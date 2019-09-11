Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fall 2019 runway show at NYFW was one to remember — no major surprise there. Celebrities and media flocked to the Barclays Center on Tuesday, September 10, to witness the inclusive brand’s second-annual show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

And to align with the much-anticipated show, the beloved Savage x Fenty lingerie collection is finally available for purchase on Amazon Prime. The digital shopping destination officially announced the news via Instagram on the same day as the fashion show.

Now, we advise you to act fast if you’re dying to get your hands on a piece from the collection with Amazon Prime two-day shipping. There are bestsellers like the Microfiber High-Waist Brief, the trusty Women’s Regular Push-Up Bra and flirty and sexy Scalloped Lace Bralette.

New arrivals include the millennial pink tiger print collection, which includes four different underwear styles and one bra — all in the trendy, fun pattern. There are also loungewear sets, branded bodysuits and tanks that you can wear everywhere from the comfort of your bed to the club.

Don’t forget that the entire fashion show is available to stream on Amazon Prime on September 20. Not only will you get to experience performances from Halsey, Migos, Big Sean, DJ Khaled — and more — but you will also get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to bring the show to life.

Keep scrolling for seven pieces we love from the Savage x Fenty collection — all available on Amazon!