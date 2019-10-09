



Rihanna just revealed her dream wedding dress designer and we are so here for it.

As part of Vogue’s Go Ask Anna video series, the Fenty founder got to hit the Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour with some fun questions like how long she’s had her bob and if she drives. But our favorite part of the interview comes when they reverse roles and the British fashionista asks RiRi about her dream wedding dress.

Let’s Take a Moment to Reflect On Rihanna’s Wild Red Carpet Style Evolution

“It would probably be a collaboration between myself and [John] Galliano” the 31-year-old responded. “Of course.” The “Umbrella” singer is constantly slaying every fashion moment, so we can only imagine what she and the daring designer would create for her big day.

Not to mention, it wouldn’t even be the first time the Barbados-native has worked with the designer. At the Heavenly Bodies Met Gala in 2018, Rihanna shut it down on the red carpet in a pope-inspired look that he created. Wintour even noted earlier in the video that this pearl-encrusted ensemble also happens to be one of her favorite Rihanna looks.

Her other one? The Guo Pei haute couture gown she wore to the China: Through a Looking Glass Met Gala in 2015. “The world will never look at yellow in the same way again,” said Wintour.

This playful video accompanies the Guava Island star’s Vogue cover, which was released on Wednesday, October 9. In the corresponding feature story, the businesswoman describes her role with the continually growing Fenty.

Rihanna’s Diamond Ball 2019 Red Carpet: See the Best Celeb Fashion Looks!

“I’m not the face of my brand, but I am the muse and my DNA has to run all the way through it,” she explained. “I don’t want anyone to pull up my website and think, Rihanna would never wear that.”

She explains her style is ever-changing, just like her Fenty releases. While she might want to be a tomboy one day, the next she may be in a skirt and swimsuit.

But this relatability isn’t the only reason people love her. The woman is also straight-up #goals.

“She’s not telling everyone to be like her, “Jennifer Rosales, who oversees Fenty’s beauty and lingerie operations, says. “She’s telling everyone, ‘You can feel this good too. You just gotta do you.’”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!