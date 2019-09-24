



Lisa Rinna is at it again!

On Monday, September 23, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted another one of her fan-favorite dancing videos. Only this time she’s dancing around in Rihanna’s Savage Fenty lingerie … to Rihanna. Because, duh!

“When @badgalriri sends you @savagexfenty YOU DANCE,” the reality star wrote in the accompanying caption.

In the clip, the 56-year-old shows off her impressively ripped abs as she dances around to the singer’s 2010 hit “S&M,” wearing a lacy black bra and matching underwear that peeks out of the top of a pair of sweatpants.

View this post on Instagram When @badgalriri sends you @savagexfenty 💕 YOU DANCE!!!!!!!!!!! A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Sep 23, 2019 at 6:52pm PDT

This video comes less than a week after the former Days of Our Lives actress posted a similar clip getting down in a pair of Kim Kardashian’s new Skims Solutionwear. But instead of Rihanna, she went for a classic Kanye West song, “Gold Digger.” Obviously.

“Get up and dance in your Skims nowwwww,” she wrote in the caption on Wednesday, September 18. “I f—king love them.”

This got the attention of many A-listers, including the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star herself, who reposted the playful video to her Instagram Story.

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner also showed her support, commenting on the post, “Hahaha this is AWESOME. Love you Lisa!!”

Though there isn’t any direct nod of approval from Riri on the latest post, other stars have come out to applaud the reality star.

“Queen RINNA,” wrote fellow Housewife Dorit Kemsley. “One HOT model!”

Jenny McCarthy commented, “God I love you,” while Perez Hilton made one minor suggestion. “Do-over without the pants!!”

These types of Instagram posts have become a reoccurring thing on the Real Housewife’s feed. Another favorite is her post before walking in Kyle Richards‘ NYFW show. “Getting My Runway on with a little @llcoolj this Sunday Morning,” she wrote in the caption on Sunday, September 8. “And yes I am walking in a show!!!!! OMG.”

