Family feud. Elizabeth Castravet revealed that she isn’t on good terms with some of her loved ones after filming season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

“It seems like … the more successful you become, you really see people’s true colors that are surrounding you,” Elizabeth, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 1, in a joint interview with her husband, Andrei Castravet. “[My family and I] kind of go back and forth honestly, but it’s been not so great.”

Fans of the reality show have kept up with the ups and downs of Elizabeth and Andrei’s relationship since they first debuted on season five of the TLC show. From the beginning, Andrei clashed with his wife’s family, butting heads with her father, Chuck Potthast, about finances. Things escalated after the TV personality asked Potthast for a $100,000 loan to start his own house-flipping business and he declined, instead hiring Andrei as an employee in the family property management business.

After the lovebirds tied the knot and debuted on 90 Day’s spinoff series Happily Ever After, the Moldova native went on to be at odds with Elizabeth’s siblings. The tension culminated in a family brawl during the finale of season six and seemingly hasn’t been resolved.

“Let’s just say I’m getting older. I’m more mature,” the reality star explained to Us. “I have my own family and I see things through a different lens now than I used to when I was younger. And so I’m learning more about my family and who’s around me and I just see it differently.”

Andrei added that he could “take credit” for contributing to her change in perspective. “I opened her eyes more. She knew that there was something, but I did more for you so you can understand [where] the negative comes from,” he shared.

The TLC personality also shared that there would be “a lot of reveals concerning family members” this upcoming season.

“It took some time to realize what kind of people we were dealing with,” he told Us. “It’s gonna be intense once again. It’s very hard for me because I see her … it hurts her.”

Elizabeth opened about the cultural differences between her and Andrei’s family, noting that Americans can be “very forgiving” whereas his family is more “cutthroat” in how they handle conflict.

“Yeah, but that means you don’t have to deal with constant problems, constant friction if it’s not needed,” the Eastern European native stated.

“Well, it’s hard when it’s family … but yes,” Elizabeth responded.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi