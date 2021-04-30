It never hurts to ask! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Andrei Castravet is explaining why he doesn’t see the issue with asking his father-in-law for money.

“Well, the thing is, he helped all his kids. He gave them capital to start working and they’re all working over there sucking from the pie so I’m just going to join in. Like, why not? If there’s [a lot of] money, why not?” Andrei, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, April 29, about asking his wife Elizabeth Potthast’s father, Chuck Potthast, for $100,000 to start his own business.

During the season 6 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After on Sunday, April 25, Andrei asked Chuck to meet privately so he could ask for the large sum of money.

“I really can’t believe he has the audacity to call a meeting and ask me to loan him $100,000. It’s unbelievable, really. I don’t even know what to say,” Chuck told the cameras. Still, he noted he’d consider giving his son-in-law money someday down the line if he could prove his dedication to helping the family, who are involved in the home-rental business.

“My relationship with my father-in-law is OK,” the former bouncer told Us. “We’ve been through some rough times, but it’s OK. I would not say that it’s bad.”

Recently, the Moldovan native obtained his real estate license. While he plans to begin flipping houses, there are no promises he’ll join the family business — a move he’s resisted in the past.

“I said that I want money. I didn’t say I’m going to work with them,” Andrei added. “All I need is [the] check.”

Nevertheless, his wife had a lot to do with his new career path.

“[Elizabeth] actually pressured me. … She was saying all the time, ‘You need to get out. … You need to do some things.” And I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to get my real estate [license],’” Andrei said. “There’s a lot of money [in real estate]. Money motivates me.”

The Florida native is happy her husband is involved in the same industry that she is. “He’s able to see what I do and learn from it, and I can help him through it,” she told Us. “It seems like he’s a little bit more motivated.”

Andrei added that the career is “not so easy” to break into.

“If you have no experience … nobody’s going to take you. … But luckily, we have [Elizabeth] and her dad,” he told Us on Thursday. “If he’s willing to help us. We’ll see.”

The couple first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé season 5, which premiered in 2017. Elizabeth met Andrei, who is from Moldova, when she was abroad in Dublin, Ireland. The pair welcomed their daughter, Eleanor, in January 2019.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sundays on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

