Over the top! Andrei got too rough with Elizabeth during a fight which freaked her out during the Sunday, June 8, episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, leaving the entire family at each others’ throats. Here’s what you might have missed during this week’s episode below!

Andrei Scared Elizabeth With Fight

Andrei still was completely unemployed which made Elizabeth’s family upset. When he went to talk to Elizabeth’s dad to refuse a job offer from him, it ended in a fight.

“I don’t want you telling me what to do. … I don’t want you as my boss,” he said. “As just a matter of principle, I’m not going to work for [you].”

Then, Elizabeth got into a fight with her sisters about Andrei’s disagreement with their dad. This led to her storming off and arguing with Andrei in the car about all the fighting. He ended up snatching her phone out of her hand, which was too far for her.

“I think that Andrei definitely is a little possessive at times, but right now I literally saw a side of him that’s not OK,” Elizabeth said.

Debbie Threatens to Move Out

Colt and Larissa went back to fighting, which meant Colt’s mom, Debbie, one again, began heavily involved.

“You are a pu–y … I will make the shirt [that says], ‘My husband is a pussy,’” Larissa said to Colt about still living with Debbie. “I’m not happy to live with Debbie because I can’t be Colt’s wife.”

It got so bad that Debbie even decided she’s dead serious about moving out.

“You guys don’t want me here,” Debbie said. “I’m too old. I can’t do this. It’s not worth it.”

Chantel Goes Head to Head With Pedro’s Mom

Chantel went to the Dominican Republic to go after Pedro and figure out the state of her marriage. He surprisingly picked her up from the airport with flowers and a balloon but that doesn’t mean he was happy to see her.

“Even though I am disappointed with Chantel that she’s coming, I want her to know that I love her anyways,” he said.

Then, she went to confront his mom for the first time since the fight. His mom blamed her family and said she was unhappy Chantel showed up, which set Chantel off.

“I’m not saying it’s Pedro’s fault or that my brother doesn’t have fault, but what I’m saying to you now is that your kids are not innocent. My family are not innocent either and neither are you,” she said, which Pedro’s mom felt was disrespectful. It definitely didn’t fix anything.

Ashley Spills Jay’s Drama to His Sister

Jay’s sister, niece and brother went to the U.S. to visit him for the holidays. Jay was excited about the trip, and he was actually happy for the first time in months. However, Jay’s sister needed to be filled in on all the cheating drama with Jay.

“Jay told me about what he did with him texting girls … and I think Jay definitely messed up but it’s texting, it’s not that serious; it’s not like they met physically. I just hope it’s something they can work through,” his sister said.

However, when Ashley gave her the full story, she was shocked. She said that Jay spread lies to a girl on the app, lied about his location and got caught, sexted with a girl and more.

“What Jay did is a lot worse than what he told me, and I think she has all the right to be upset. He’s acting like the Jay he used to be back in Jamaica,” his sister said.

Nicole’s Family Doesn’t Support Her

After Nicole and Azan’s trip to Grenada got canceled at the last minute, she was back to square one to save money to go see her fiancé in Morocco. This was very suspicious to her family, who also were on edge after receiving a suspicious email from someone in Morocco saying Azan was using Nicole.

“I’m not talking about something stupid like this. It’s not real,” Nicole said. “People online don’t have any good intentions. I don’t believe anything they say.”

Her family thought the entire situation was a mess and that she’d never get married, but Nicole fought them about her relationship.

“Nicole will defend Azam, probably with her last breath,” her mom said about the situation.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

