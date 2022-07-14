Marriage isn’t easy — especially on reality TV. Six 90 Day Fiancé couples are coming back for season 7 of Happily Ever After?, and they’ve all got plenty of drama to work through.

The new episodes will feature fan-favorite couples including Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, who first met on season 7 of the flagship series in 2019. The duo have been through plenty of ups and downs since tying the knot in January 2020, and there’s no sign that things have mellowed.

“I’ve [given] nothing but loyalty to Michael for five years,” the Georgia native, 56, says in a trailer released on Wednesday, July 13. “But at this point, I gotta do what I gotta do for me.”

Last season, Angela and the Nigeria native, 34, struggled in the aftermath of her life-changing weight-loss surgery. In August 2020, she underwent five procedures including a breast reduction and a gastric sleeve surgery.

“I really did think that you would take care of me emotionally, ‘cause it’s an emotional roller-coaster,” the TLC personality told her husband in the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All episode for season 6, which aired in August 2021. “And then he started complaining, making fun of me, like [saying] my t–s were too small. He would make fun and make fun. That was very painful.”

Things also aren’t so rosy between Kim Menzies and Usman “SojaBoy” Umar. “I don’t really care what other people think,” the California native, 51, says in the promo of her romance with the musician, 33. “I don’t look at him as like he’s 18 years younger than me. The love is there. That’s what’s important.”

Later on in the teaser, however, tensions arise when Usman asks Kim to invite another woman into their relationship. “Usman wants a woman that is just gonna sit there and keep her mouth shut and be like, ‘OK,'” Kim says in a confessional interview. “I’m not that chick.”

Last year, some 90 Day Fiancé viewers wondered whether Kim was trying to “buy” Usman’s love when she gave him a MacBook Pro and PlayStation 5 when she met him for the first time, but she told Us Weekly that she wasn’t bothered by the criticism.

“People can think what they want,” the Before the 90 Days alum exclusively told Us in January. “I know what kind of woman I am. I know what kind of man Usman is.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres on TLC and Discovery+ Sunday, August 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the season 7 couples.