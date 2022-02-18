Getting serious. Things get heated between Kim Menzies and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — but not in the way Kim was hoping.

Kim, 50, gives the musician, 32, an ultimatum while spending time together in Africa, as seen in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, February 20, episode.

“This whole … just coming here and not knowing about the sex thing … I had no idea that you were not gonna kiss me. I had no idea!” she tells the Nigeria native. “And I think it was kind of selfish, to be honest. That’s how I feel.”

Fans will remember the blowout fight the pair had in an earlier episode, in which Kim tried — unsuccessfully — to get Usman to sleep with her. According to the singer, intimacy isn’t allowed in Nigerian culture until two people are in a relationship — and he and Kim were technically not at the time. (Kim later admitted she was “embarrassed” by her actions.)

In Us‘ sneak peek, Usman asks Kim, “So, do you think it’s right for me to kiss you and to have sex with you when we are not in relationship? How does that look like?”

The San Diego native counters, “I mean, it’s part of being in a relationship,” before ultimately offering Usman a choice. “Listen. If we leave here, and I’m not in a relationship with you, I’m done. I’m dead serious, I’m done,” the mother of one explains adamantly. “I’ll start dating at home.”

Kim continues, “I love you, Usman. And I’m not gonna sit here and beg some dude to have sex with me, beg some dude to kiss me, and then go home and not have any answers and just be your friend after all these weeks we spent together here?”

For his part, Usman calls Kim “one of my best friends” and says he does “have feelings for her.” He tells the camera in a confessional: “If all of a sudden, she’s out of my life, I would be sad. I don’t want that.”

Viewers originally met the “Zara” crooner during season 4 of the reality series while he was engaged to his now-ex-wife, Lisa Hamme. The two split in December 2020.

Now, season 5 is centered around Usman’s relationship with Kim, who initially met the TLC veteran online as a fan of his music. The Before the 90 Days cameras were there to capture their first meeting in real life, which took place in Tanzania and was shown earlier this season.

Despite receiving some backlash online over lavishing Usman with gifts upon their first IRL meeting, Kim exclusively told Us in January, “I would do it all over again.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream via the Discovery+ app.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!