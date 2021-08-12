A tough thing to look back on. 90 Day Fiancé‘s Angela Deem is happy she underwent weight-loss surgery last year, but emotionally, she’s still struggling with the way husband Michael Ilesanmi reacted.

“I really did think that you would take care of me emotionally, ‘cause it’s an emotional roller-coaster. And then he started complaining, making fun of me, like [saying] my t–s were too small,” Angela, 55, says of Michael, 33, during Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, August 15, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All episode. “He would make fun and make fun. That was very painful.”

When she starts to get emotional, Michael, who joined via Zoom, reminds her that the pair are “OK now” and apologizes again.

“I really thought I was gonna die, like, really,” she tells him through tears before turning to the group. “He doesn’t get it. He’s 33, I’m 55. I possibly could not be alive when he gets here. All of this we put up with and he’s not gonna make it because I’m not gonna make it.”

The reality star lost 90 pounds after having multiple surgeries in August 2020, including liposuction, a gastric sleeve procedure and a breast reduction.

“I couldn’t even walk in the grocery store with the kids to get groceries,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in March of why she chose the operations. “I was out of breath and I knew it wasn’t a smoking issue. I know smoking doesn’t help, but this was something [where] you just know it was weight.”

Earlier this season, she opened up about the Nigeria native’s negative reactions to her surgeries. “He’s not being the man that I fell in love with,” Angela said during a July episode. “I’ve had major surgery done and not to have my partner there really hurt me to my heart. What he’s showing me, not being supportive of me, I would have never married him. I don’t need a man. I’m telling you right f–kin’ now, I don’t need one. Never have.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All airs on TLC Sunday, August 15, at 8 p.m. ET. The episode will run first on Friday, August 13, on Discovery+.