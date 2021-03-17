A new Angela Deem! The 90 Day Fiancé star underwent gastric sleeve reduction, liposuction on her back and a breast reduction in August, she exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly — and she’s not done with her weight-loss journey yet.

The reality star, who has dropped between 80 and 90 pounds since the surgery, first appeared on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with husband Michael Ilesanmi.

“I’ve always wanted to enhance my look for Michael because of his age, but this journey — people need to know — I felt like I would have died without the weight-loss surgery,” Angela, 55, says, referring to her husband, 32. “I worried, if I don’t get on the table, I’m gonna die.”

She also wasn’t really nervous until the day of the operation. “I was still ready, but started thinking, ‘What if I don’t come out of anesthesia?’ I’m always working doubles and you know, sleeping three hours, but as you get older, these things start clicking in your mind because your age is telling you, you’re not as young as you used to be,” she says, revealing she decided to get a breast reduction when she went in for the initial weight-loss procedure. “I said, ‘Listen I’m not going back and forth to California!’ I’m going to do everything I can while I’m there and I’m strong and I’m going to be all right. I said, ‘This is something I need to do.'”

Although recovering hasn’t been easy, the results have been worth it — and the progress will continue.

“The first three months [were] the hardest months of [my] life,” Angela tells Us of the post-surgery healing. “It’s a journey — not only physically, but an emotional journey because you come out of surgery and you just think everything’s going to change, but actually you can’t eat for a couple months.”

That said, she completely feels better — and sees the silver lining as the ability to spend more time with her family and Michael. “I did it for myself to stay alive … and [to] benefit the ones I love,” the TLC star says.

Plus, catch Angela on the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, premiering on TLC and discovery+ Sunday, April 25, at 8 p.m. ET.