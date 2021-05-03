Another 90 Day Fiancé baby? Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are “definitely” considering whether they should expand their family of three.

“That’s something you’ll have to wait and see [on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After],” the Florida native, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 29. “We are definitely enjoying [our 2-year-old daughter], Ellie in her toddler stages.”

Her husband, 35, chimed in, “We’ll see how life will go.”

The TLC personalities became parents in January 2019 when Eleanor arrived. “We are so blessed to finally meet our baby girl,” the couple said in a statement to Us at the time. “This is such joyful and amazing moment for us. We have never felt this rewarded in our lives and we are looking forward to our bright future as a family of three. Thank you so much to our fans for their continued support and love during our journey.”

Since her arrival, the little one has reached many new milestones. Her most recent? Talking back.

“She’s learning how to do full complete sentences,” Potthast told Us on Thursday. “Like, now she’s actually replying to us if we tell her to do something. Now she has an opinion, and she can express it, so that’s been really challenging for us.”

The Moldova native joked that their child’s “most commonly used word” is “no.” He explained, “She says no to everything. And after we explain [why not], she’ll try it.”

Eleanor also seems to be becoming bilingual, Castravet told Us, noting that when he concentrates “very well,” he can hear two languages. “I talk to her in my language [Romanian], and [Potthast] talks in English, and it’s probable she’s going to adopt this language. It’s going to be a little bit harder. She speaks both, basically. Like, for water, she uses my language. For something else, she uses English. It’s just funny.”

The couple met during a 2016 trip to Ireland, tying the knot in December of the following year. Potthast shared her pregnancy news via Instagram in October 2018.

“We’re so happy that we can finally share with you guys that we are expecting,” the then-pregnant star wrote at the time. “It’s a sweet little baby girl.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi