Nine months of 90 Day Fiancé baby bumps! TLC personalities, from Yara Zaya to Loren Brovarnik, have shown off their budding bellies while expecting children.

Jovi Dufren‘s wife exclusively spoke to Us Weekly in January 2021 about the fear she felt taking a pregnancy test on her own ahead of their daughter Myla’s arrival.

“I was feeling so much scared because as a woman who had [a] miscarriage, to go again [and get] pregnant would be, like … something crazy,” the Ukraine native explained at the time. “Especially because when I [had my] last miscarriage, my doctor was telling me that I will never have kids maybe. There is a big possibility.”

The reality star called buying a pregnancy test “a big deal,” and her husband chimed in, “I had so much of an overwhelming feeling like, ‘OK, maybe we have a chance to get pregnant again, that’s great. But is it the best timing? Maybe not right now.’”

The couple kept their pregnancy under wraps but shared their little one’s milestones with Us three months later. “When I put her on her belly, she turns,” the new mom gushed in April 2021. “She started turning so quickly. She’s a pretty strong baby.”

As for Brovarnik, the New York native welcomed her son, Shai, in April 2020 — and announced nearly one year later that she and husband Alexei Brovarnik are expecting baby No. 2.

“Here we go again,” the pregnant star wrote via Instagram in March 2021. “It’s true, we are expecting BabyBrov No. 2. We figured why not have another, and Shai is so excited to become a big brother in late summer!”

In the social media upload, Loren rocked a “Proud Mama” tee showing off her baby bump progress. Her husband sported a “Cool Dad” shirt, while Shai’s read, “Big Brother.”

The pair revealed the sex of their baby-to-be later that same month with an exploding soccer ball. “Building up our team,” Alexei captioned an Instagram video of himself jumping into the air and cheering after kicking the ball.

