90 Day Fiancé alum Emily Bieberly is pregnant with her and husband Kobe Blaise’s third baby.
“Kobe and I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome another beautiful baby into our family,” Emily, 31, noted in a statement shared via the show’s Instagram account on Thursday, November 2. “Koban and Scarlett are both so excited. They make sure to sing, kiss, and hug mommy’s belly every day.”
She added: “We have decided that baby #3’s gender will be a surprise. We can’t wait to become a family of 5 in 2024!”
In a sweet maternity photo shoot, Emily and Kobe, 35, cradled her belly while son Koban, 4, and daughter Scarlett, 2, held up images from an ultrasound.
Emily and Kobe met on a trip to China and decided to casually date. Their relationship turned serious when Emily found out that she was pregnant with the pair’s first baby. Nearly one year after Koban’s birth, Kobe moved to the United States from his native Cameroon to marry Emily and become a family. Their marriage journey was chronicled on season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, which aired in 2022.
Less than one year after getting married, Emily and Kobe quietly welcomed baby No. 2.
“Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family,” Emily told Us Weekly in an August 2022 statement, revealing she gave birth the previous October. “She completes us and fills our hearts with joy. We have a feeling she won’t be our last.”
During the season 9 tell-all reunion, Emily confirmed Scarlett’s arrival and explained that she is now a “stay-at-home mom” while Kobe works full-time.
After their wedding, the couple were initially hesitant to tell Emily’s parents about her second pregnancy.
“It’s not the right timing,” Emily explained during a July 2022 episode. “We’re still figuring out our relationship, our parenting skills together. We’re at my parents’ house and it’s the one thing they told us not to do, was have another kid in their house.”
While Emily and Kobe have their hands full with two little ones, they always knew that they wanted to expand their family further.
“We keep saying, ‘Once we move out [of my parents’ house],’” Emily told Entertainment Tonight last month. “Because he comes from 10 siblings and I come from five. We do want to have four or five.”
Kobe chimed in, noting that the pair are eager to have a “big family” — but he said “beating [his] dad’s record” of 10 kids is unlikely. “In Africa, [maybe], but in the U.S., raising kids is something else,” he quipped.