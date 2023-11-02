90 Day Fiancé alum Emily Bieberly is pregnant with her and husband Kobe Blaise’s third baby.

“Kobe and I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome another beautiful baby into our family,” Emily, 31, noted in a statement shared via the show’s Instagram account on Thursday, November 2. “Koban and Scarlett are both so excited. They make sure to sing, kiss, and hug mommy’s belly every day.”

She added: “We have decided that baby #3’s gender will be a surprise. We can’t wait to become a family of 5 in 2024!”

In a sweet maternity photo shoot, Emily and Kobe, 35, cradled her belly while son Koban, 4, and daughter Scarlett, 2, held up images from an ultrasound.

Related: Celeb Pregnancy Announcements of 2023: Stars Who Are Expecting Hollywood stars including Brody Jenner and Logic announced in 2023 that they are expanding their families by welcoming new babies. Jenner shared on January 1 that his now-fiancée, Tia Blanco, was pregnant with their first child. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family […]

Emily and Kobe met on a trip to China and decided to casually date. Their relationship turned serious when Emily found out that she was pregnant with the pair’s first baby. Nearly one year after Koban’s birth, Kobe moved to the United States from his native Cameroon to marry Emily and become a family. Their marriage journey was chronicled on season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, which aired in 2022.

Less than one year after getting married, Emily and Kobe quietly welcomed baby No. 2.

“Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family,” Emily told Us Weekly in an August 2022 statement, revealing she gave birth the previous October. “She completes us and fills our hearts with joy. We have a feeling she won’t be our last.”

During the season 9 tell-all reunion, Emily confirmed Scarlett’s arrival and explained that she is now a “stay-at-home mom” while Kobe works full-time.

Related: '90 Day Fiance' Babies: See Reality Stars' Family Pics Baby boom! These 90 Day Fiancé stars have welcomed adorable babies together, and their little ones are too cute. Paola and Russ Mayfield, who appeared on the first season of the reality show, told Us Weekly exclusively that they were expecting in July 2018. “This is the most amazing feeling ever! We can’t believe we are […]

After their wedding, the couple were initially hesitant to tell Emily’s parents about her second pregnancy.

“It’s not the right timing,” Emily explained during a July 2022 episode. “We’re still figuring out our relationship, our parenting skills together. We’re at my parents’ house and it’s the one thing they told us not to do, was have another kid in their house.”

While Emily and Kobe have their hands full with two little ones, they always knew that they wanted to expand their family further.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“We keep saying, ‘Once we move out [of my parents’ house],’” Emily told Entertainment Tonight last month. “Because he comes from 10 siblings and I come from five. We do want to have four or five.”

Kobe chimed in, noting that the pair are eager to have a “big family” — but he said “beating [his] dad’s record” of 10 kids is unlikely. “In Africa, [maybe], but in the U.S., raising kids is something else,” he quipped.