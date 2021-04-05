The secret’s out! Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mylah Angelina, in September 2020.

“She’s definitely got her mom’s personality 100 percent,” the new dad, 31, exclusively tells Us Weekly of the now-7-month-old, whose birth played out on the Sunday, April 4, episode of the TLC show. “She’s cranky. When she doesn’t like something, she’s going to let you know about it.”

One of the things the little one doesn’t like is tummy time, her mom, 25, chimed in. “When I put her on her belly, she turned,” the Ukraine native tells Us. “She started turning so quickly. She’s a pretty strong baby.”

Jovi adds that, in terms of milestones, their baby girl also makes “so many noises.” He gushes, “She’s smiling all the time, laughing and of course crying a lot too.”

Us shared the 90 Day Fiancé stars’ pregnancy news in January — but the pair don’t plan on conceiving their second child anytime soon. “I want to have one more child. Just not now,” the new mom explained. “For me, it’s a challenge to be a mom by myself because Jovi’s [gone] most of the time at work. I can’t do two babies by myself, it’s impossible. I don’t have my family here. So I will love to have one more baby, but after.”

For now, the TLC personalities are focused on Mylah, who needs their attention “basically 18 out of 24 hours a day,” the Louisiana native tells Us. “It’s a lot tougher than I imagined. Before, [I thought], ‘OK, having a baby. Put on the TV, they’ll be fine. And you can leave them for a couple of hours.’ That’s obviously not the case, and I understand that now.”

Mylah isn’t currently sleeping through the night “at all” and wakes up often to eat. “I was so oblivious. I had no idea a baby ate every two hours,” Dufren says. “I was thinking a baby eats three meals a day, just like we do. I had no clue. So we took classes before the pregnancy or during the pregnancy, and just tried to learn the best we could over Zoom. Because that all happened with COVID, we couldn’t take the classes in person.”

His wife is “still” breast-feeding, joking that while she wants to give Mylah some formula so she can have free time, their baby “doesn’t want that.”

Keep scrolling to see the couple’s pregnancy pics ahead of Mylah’s arrival.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi