On her own. Yara Zaya was by herself while taking a pregnancy test in the promo following the Sunday, January 17, 90 Day Fiancé episode — and she opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the stressful experience.

“I was feeling so much scared because … I don’t know,” the reality star, 25, recently told Us. “As a woman who had [a] miscarriage, to go again [and get] pregnant would be, like … something crazy. Especially because when I [had my] last miscarriage, my doctor was telling me that I will never have kids maybe. There is a big possibility.”

The Ukraine native went on to say that when she purchased a test to check, “it was a big deal.”

As for her partner, Jovi Dufren, the New Orleans native, 29, had a “tough” time as well being away from the possibly pregnant TLC personality.

“She’s telling me she thinks she might be pregnant,” he explained to Us. “I don’t really know what’s going on because I’m not there. And I have so much of an overwhelming feeling like, ‘OK, maybe we have a chance to get pregnant again, that’s great. But is it the best timing? Maybe not right now.’”

There were “a million things going through” Jovi’s mind, he added, explaining, “[I was] at work and everything’s out of my control.”

The couple, who have yet to find out the test’s results on the show, previously conceived a child together. They got engaged while they were expecting, but Yara suffered a pregnancy loss at the time.

In April 2020, she shared a throwback photo from Jovi’s beach proposal. “Memories,” Yara captioned the photo of the ROV pilot down on one knee in the sand. She was wearing a white dress and holding her hair back while he placed a ring on her finger.

‘The pair joined the 90 Day Fiancé cast in season 8 in December 2020, and Jovi joked on his Friday, January 15, Instagram Story Q&A that mostly he loves being on the reality show because he’s “a nerd.” He explained, “Just, like, seeing it all come together and how the cameras work and all that stuff is great for me.”

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé air on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi