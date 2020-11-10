Another go at it! Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé is right around the corner and will introduce the world to four new couples — and three familiar pairs!

On the series, the pairs have been approved for the K-1 Visa and they’re ready to live in the U.S. together. However, things are definitely not as simple as that, as each will now have 90 days from the moment they unite in the States to say “I do.”

One couple, Natalie, 35, from Ukraine and Mike, 34, from Washington, appeared on season 7 of 90 Day — and they went through a lot during that time.

During the February reunion, she was stuck in Ukraine and her documentation was still “in process.” She also strongly believed that Mike had cheated with his best friend, something he constantly denied. Additionally, religion was a huge obstacle, since she attends mass weekly and wants her future children to the same — and he is an atheist.

“I believe that we are not the only thing in this universe. The universe is way too big, there is something out there that is far more intelligent than we are,” he revealed during the tell-all reunion special. “I don’t believe in God. It doesn’t make me a bad person. I don’t judge anyone. I support Natalie the fullest. I’ll be there. I want her to go to church.”

Now, they’re still together but still have quite a way to go. Scroll through the gallery below to meet the rest of the season 8 couples!