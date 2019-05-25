Splits

90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson opened up about her divorce from Jay Smith on Friday, May 24, and told fans that she doesn’t see them ever getting back together.

The TLC star, who starred with Smith on season 6 of the hit reality TV show, addressed their split in an Instagram Q&A with fans while on a flight to Texas.

Jay Smith and Ashley Martson attend New York Fashion Week t Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity

“Do you take anything positive with you after your marriage ended or do u block it out?” one fan asked.

“No regrets,” the 32-year-old replied.

When another follower asked her what was the hardest part of documenting her relationship on TV, Martson — who filed for divorce from Smith, 20, for the second time in April amid claims he cheated — responded, “Being humiliated in front of the world because I loved someone.”

Another fan asked if there was a chance of the couple reconciling, but Martson shut it down, writing, “We’re much better off as friends.”

She also addressed her behavior on the show, admitting having cameras constantly around “isn’t easy.”

“When s—t hits the fan I am very ashamed with my actions and how I handled it. I know you saw it in the trailer. Stay tuned. I’m not proud at all…” she said of upcoming episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and added a sad face emoji.

Earlier this week, Martson admitted on her Instagram Stories that divorcing Smith was “the hardest thing I ever did in my life.”

“I still love him,” she added. “I just know it can’t work. To [sic] much damage has been done.”

Martson, who initially filed for divorce in January after eight months of marriage only to withdraw the papers nine days later, previously told Us Weekly she was “a trainwreck” because she “had [her] heart broken” by Smith.

But she soon bounced back and told Us at the end of April that she had “found someone” after the painful split and is “really happy right now.”

“I’m in a much better place right now and surrounding myself with someone who’s honest and treats me well,” she said of her mystery man.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

