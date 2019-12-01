



Keeping it platonic. 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Marston and Bachelor in Paradise alum Kamil Nicalek are “just friends” after attending a wedding together, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Martson, 33, posted a photo attending a wedding with Nicalek, 30, via her Instagram Story on Saturday, November 30. “Love is all around,” she captioned the photo.

Us confirmed in October that Martson and her ex-husband, Jay Smith, had split after he allegedly got another woman pregnant.

“At this time, my client is personally focused on herself and her personal life and her children,” Martson’s representative said in a statement to Us. “After giving someone so many chances, you learn to grow and see the better for yourself. She wishes Jay nothing but the best.”

In a personal statement to In Touch, Martson revealed that the 22-year-old tattoo artist admitted to her that there was another woman who claimed she was pregnant.

“I’m a big believer in following your heart and it is true that I took Jay back once again. I know people will judge me and, while I can accept that, it was ultimately my decision,” she said. “However, what my friend is saying turned out to be true and Jay confirmed it himself on the phone that he did indeed have another girl who is claiming he got her pregnant. He said he doesn’t believe her but they are going to get a test done and, regardless, it’s clear he cheated on me.”

The reality TV star revealed she and Smith were officially divorced on her Instagram Story in November. “Today’s a good day! I’m Officially a single Woman!!! I’m single again, Figured I would Update everyone since it’s the most frequent asked Question. He finally signed,” Martson wrote.

She filed for divorce for the first time in January after Smith was caught talking to other women on a dating app. Martson filed for divorce for the second time in April after she alleged he cheated on her.

Nicalek, for his part, previously dated Annaliese Puccini on Bachelor in Paradise. He broke up with her on-air during the reunion show. He told Us in September that he didn’t want a public breakup but couldn’t move forward with their relationship any longer.

“The platform wasn’t the right place to have a breakup, but there’s no right place to have a breakup,” he said at the time. “I couldn’t really fake what I was feeling at the time. … I couldn’t really not be true to myself and not true to her. I mean, I had to do what I had to do. I’m a man. I take full responsibility.”

Nicalek said he and Puccini, 34, are still “great, amazing friends.” The Bachelorette alum added, “We communicate. We were there for each other, supporting each other along the way. I think we left as a broken couple, but in real life we’re still best friends. We talk all the time.”